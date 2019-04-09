Carrie Underwood Opens up About Life as Mom of 2

Carrie Underwood gave birth to her second child, son Jacob, in January, with the infant joining Underwood and husband Mike Fisher‘s older son, 4-year-old Isaiah.

Speaking to E! News on the red carpet before the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, Underwood shared that she and Fisher are still adjusting to life as parents of two.

“We’re still figuring out our groove, to be honest,” she said, adding, “I don’t know if we’ll ever figure it out.”

“Immediately when you come home with your baby, my other son, Isaiah, just seemed like a big boy,” she added. “He’s a real boy now! We’re just figuring things out.”

While his parents are still getting used to being a family of four, Isaiah has clearly taken to life as a big brother.

“He loves it,” Underwood revealed. “He calls Jacob ‘My baby.’”

She added that Isaiah often asks “Where’s my baby? How’s my baby? I wanna kiss my baby,’” noting that her older son’s affection for his sibling is “really cute.”

The American Idol winner has always been open about life as a mom, and she’s continued to share a few peeks at real life since welcoming Jacob, including a recent episode with her baby at a restaurant and the reality of getting her body back after giving birth.

“That’s life,” she said. “For some reason, I feel like people expect more of us ‘celebrities,’ which that’s even a weird word.”

“Everyone is busy showing the highlight reels of their life, but life is messy,” she added. “I’m a mom first and foremost. That’s my favorite. I love my job but that’s my favorite role to play. Life is messy — we’re just all figuring things out and it’s fun.”

Underwood had a major mom moment during the awards, sharing a selfie ahead of her performance and revealing that she was taking a minute to pump before stepping on stage.

“Getting ready for my performance…….also pumping,” she wrote, adding the hashtags, “#Multitasking #ACMAwards #Southbound #LetsDoThis.”

The star recently got a bit of a break from parenting duties when Fisher took the boys for the morning, with Underwood sharing her appreciation for the gesture in a tweet.

“I wanna publicly thank the hubs for taking the kiddos and letting this tired mama sleep a couple extra hours this morning,” she wrote. “If any of you fellas out there could do this every once-in-a-while for your ladies, lemme tell you, it makes all the difference in the world!”

I wanna publicly thank the hubs for taking the kiddos and letting this tired mama sleep a couple extra hours this morning. If any of you fellas out there could do this every once-in-a-while for your ladies, lemme tell you, it makes all the difference in the world! 🙏😴🥰 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 30, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz