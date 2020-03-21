Carrie Underwood Mourns Loss of Kenny Rogers With Heartfelt Tribute

Carrie Underwood shared a heartfelt tribute to country music legend Kenny Rogers, who died late Friday night. Underwood remembered Rogers as one of the “pillars” of the country music world, and included a trio of photos with the singer. One of the photos came from Underwood’s performance of “Islands in the Stream” with Rogers at the Kennedy Center Honors back in 2006, when Dolly Parton was honored.

“Country music has lost one of its pillars…sing with the angels and talk to God, Kenny,” Underwood wrote, alongside the photos. “Bless you for being a part of so many lives…”

Rogers, 81, died at 10:25 p.m. Friday night in hospice care, surrounded by his family. There will be a small private funeral for Rogers soon, as well as a public memorial at a later date. The public event has not been scheduled though, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rogers continued touring through early 2018, when he had to cancel dates due to health concerns. He was hospitalized in May 2019 for dehydration, which started incorrect rumors about his health at the time.

One of Rogers’ biggest hits was “Islands in the Stream,” a duet he recorded with Parton in 1983. They performed the song, written by the Bee Gees, dozens of times and later recorded another hit duet, “Real Love,” in 1985. They also recorded a Christmas album together.

On Saturday morning, Parton shared a video tribute to Rogers, along with a statement in which she called him a “wonderful man and a true friend.”

“Well, I couldn’t believe it this morning when I got up and turned on the TV checking to see what the coronavirus was doing and they told me that my friend, and singing partner, Kenny Rogers had passed away,” Parton told her fans. “And I know that we all know Kenny’s in a better place than we are today. But, I’m pretty sure he’s gonna be talking to God some time today if he ain’t already and he’s gonna be asking him to spread some light in light of this darkness going on here.”

“But, I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart’s broken and a big ‘ol chunk of it has gone with him today,” Parton added. “And I think that I can speak for all his family, his friends, and fans when I say that I will always love you.”

Rogers’ other best-loved hits include “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In),” “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Every Time Two Fools Collide,” “Crazy,” “Coward of the Country,” “Love Will Turn You Around” and “Share Your Love With Me.”

