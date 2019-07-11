Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Photo Celebrating 9th Wedding Anniversary

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday, July 10. The former hockey player shared a photo of the couple, commemorating their special day on social media.

“9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!!” Fisher shared on Instagram. “Grateful to be on this journey with you [Carrie Underwood]!! Time sure does fly [date night] [happy anniversary]”

Fisher also posted a photo in his Instagram Story of their wedding day. The picture showed Underwood laughing, with Fisher captioning the photo, “She used to think I was funny.”

Underwood and Fisher started their celebrating early in the day. The couple spent time in the morning riding their horses, Bojangles and Annie, which Underwood also shared on social media.

Fisher and Underwood tied the knot in 2010 in an intimate ceremony in Georgia. Since then, the couple has welcomed two sons, and watched Underwood’s career enjoy exponential growth, while Fisher ultimately retired from being a professional athlete. Through it all, the pair seem to only grow closer.

“Carrie’s so easy to love because she’s down to earth and genuine,” Fisher told PEOPLE. “We laugh a lot, which I think is important.”

Underwood acknowledges their relationship isn’t perfect, but that they are always a happy work in progress.

“We’re always working on our communication, you know, that’s life,” Underwood said, adding that she was grateful “to have that rock in my crazy life. It means more to me than he probably knows or than I could tell him.”

Fisher’s steadfastness came in handy when Underwood suffered three miscarriages and a fall outside their home.

“He is so level-headed about everything,” the American Idol alum boasted. “When I was dealing with everything, not just emotionally but hormonally – when you’re going on that roller coaster of pregnant, not pregnant, pregnant, not pregnant – I was probably not very easy to love, to be honest. And to have somebody so even-keeled, he was my lifeline, keeping me grounded.”

Underwood didn’t date a ton of men before meeting Fisher, but she dated enough to know early on that she wanted to spend her life with the Canadian.

“I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, ‘No,’” Underwood recalled. “Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in … I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with.”

