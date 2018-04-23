Carrie Underwood Reflects on ‘Incredible’ Support of Nashville Predators Across the Country

Carrie Underwood is one of the Nashville Predators’ biggest supporters. The Oklahoma native, whose husband, Mike Fisher, came out of retirement to help the team in their quest for the Stanley Cup, is proud to be a champion for a team that, at one time, few people outside of Music City paid much attention to.

“It was amazing to me and surprising to me that people didn’t know Nashville’s a hockey town,” Underwood says. I would even do interviews, and they were like, ‘Oh, everybody’s jumping on the bandwagon.’ I’m like, ‘No. There’s no bandwagon. That arena is full every single game.’ So, to see the town really get out and show everybody how much support they have behind the Predators was incredible, and for people all around the country to see how much Nashville loves the Predators was just incredible.”

The Predators marked their first time making it to the Stanley Cup playoffs last year since in the franchise’s history, and the entire city took notice.

“The town was absolutely electric the few weeks leading up to the final especially during that last week or so,” Underwood recalls. “To see 100,000 people lining Broadway, I mean, that was incredible, so let’s do it again.”

The success of last year makes Underwood think the Predators, who are still in the playoffs, have what it takes to win the Stanley Cup this year.

“I think going to the Stanley Cup Finals last year was such a confidence booster,” says Underwood. “I mean, nobody expected them to make it as far as they did. I did, but nobody else. We seem to be the underdogs in every single situation. And seeing Mike and hearing Mike talking about those guys and how much talent was on the ice and how much they had in them, it wasn’t surprising to me at all that they made it to the finals last year.”

It was Underwood who encouraged Fisher to return to the sport he loved, a fact that surprised many of her friends and fans.

“It’s so funny. After Mike announced that he was going back to play for the Predators, I got so many text messages, like ‘Couldn’t stand to have him home any more, could you? Ha ha ha ha,’” shares Underwood. “I found that so funny because honestly, he was just as busy when he wasn’t playing for them as he was when he was playing with the Predators. But I was very supportive and encouraging and maybe a little bit pushy, honestly, to get him to go back to play for them. I’m like, ‘Omigosh! This team is incredible. These fans are incredible. This town is incredible. One more run, baby. Come on. You can do it.’

The 35-year-old just released her brand-new single, “Cry Pretty,” which is the title track of her upcoming new album, and inspired, at least in part, by the injuries she suffered when she fell at her home last fall.

“At this point in my career, I feel stronger and more creative than ever,” Underwood says. “I think you can hear that in this new album. It’s emotional, it’s soulful, it’s real, and we also have some fun on there too. I hope everyone loves it as much as I have loved making it.”

