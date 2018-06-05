Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Among iHeartRadio Music Festival Performers

The 2018 iHeart Radio Festival takes place on September 21 and 22, and the first part of the lineup for the event was revealed on Tuesday. The bill includes a slew of big names, including several country artists.

Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Lynyrd Skynyrd will represent country music at the event, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In addition, Justin Timberlake, Jack White, Mariah Carey, Imagine Dragons, Sam Smith, Panic! At The Disco, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Kygo, Rae Sremmurd, and Logic. More artists will be announced at a later date, Billboard shares.

The festival will again be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and will be broadcast live on iHeartRadio stations nationwide.

Along with the performances at T-Mobile Arena, the Daytime Stage at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds will see acts including Dua Lipa, 5 Seconds of Summer, Lil Uzi Vert, Dustin Lynch, Bazzi, Belly, Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots and Greta Van Fleet take the stage.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 15a t 1 p.m. ET at iHeartRadio.com/Tickets, and Capitol One cardholders can access a presale on June 12 at 1 p.m. ET at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

For fans who aren’t able to make it to Vegas, The CW will live stream both nights of the festival on CWTV.com and The CW App, along with airing a two-night television special on October 7 and 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition to the iHeart Radio Festival, Underwood, Bryan and Aldean will all perform at CMA Fest in Nashville, which takes place from June 7-10. Aldean performs at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, Underwood on Friday and Bryan on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mike Coppola