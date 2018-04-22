Carrie Underwood Stops Hiding Lip Scar in Latest Selfies

Carrie Underwood is finally ready to step out and not worry about the small facial scar she received after a nasty November fall.

Fresh off her appearance at the Academy of Country Music Awards, the “Cry Pretty” singer took to Instagram to post a pair of selfies that feature her nearly unnoticeable scar.

The clearest of the two shows Underwood cheering on her husband, Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher, as his team plays in the Stanley Cup playoffs. She is shown sporting a Preds cap and making a claw shape with her right hand.

“Ready to cheer on the boys tonight!” Underwood wrote. “Especially that #12! I hear he’s alright!”

Just before that post, the American Idol alum shared another selfie. She appears to be standing in a tour bus or RV, as she cheeses it up for another look. This one is partially promotional as Underwood is modeling her workout line, CALIE by Carrie.

“Trying out new CALIA by Carrie,” she captioned the snap, adding the hashtag for “stay the path.”

Underwood has just recently opened up about her scary fall, which worried her fans for months.

“I just fell down. I was taking the dogs out to go do their thing and I just got clumsy and I tripped,” she told Sirius XM’s the Highway. “I held onto the dog leashes in my left hand and went to catch myself with my right and just missed a step. There’s one lone step. If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been absolutely fine, but it was because I had to catch myself”

She continued, “I thought I just busted my lip when I walked inside. I went to go survey the damage and was like, ‘Oh no!’”

She also opened up about the secrecy ahead of her ACM Awards performance and release of her newest single, which is slated to appear on an album of the same name.

“I was nervous about music, first and foremost,” Underwood said. “We wanted things to be about the song that night, so we tried to avoid doing other things beforehand, just because I didn’t want to talk about my accident.”

The affects of the fall will apparently be felt throughout the songs on Cry Pretty, as t all went down while she was still working on the record.

“It happened right before the holidays, so everyone was already on hiatus anyway, so that was a blessing. But I got to write and I got to record,” she says. “Everything you do has an impact on the music, and everything you go through and live through has an impact on writing. I feel like it maybe, I don’t want to say it ended up being a good thing, but when you write you have more to write about. You’re coming from a different place.”