Carrie Underwood Jokes That She Kicked Husband Mike Fisher’s ‘Booty’ After fit52 Workout

He might be in great shape, but Carrie Underwood can still beat her husband, Mike Fisher, when they work out together. Underwood recently joked about Fisher’s inability to keep up with a workout they did together from her newly-launched fit52 app, sharing a photo of the exhausted former professional hockey player on social media.

“Kicked the hubby’s booty this morning with the [fit52 app]!!! Helloooo #HinduPushUps and #BroadJumpsBackpedal !!!” Underwood wrote, adding the hashtags #Sweaty and #HesStillHotThough.”

Underwood recently revealed how she stays connected to her family, even with her thriving career.

“We have dinner together six nights a week,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “I feel like that’s something really important. What my husband and I talk about more than anything is how to make sure our children have a ‘normal’ childhood. That’s hard with this particular life.”

Underwood makes sure to both start and end the day with one-on-one time with Fisher, allowing the couple some alone time without their two children.

“My husband and I are trying this thing where we get up earlier so we can have a little quiet time before the kids wake up,” Underwood revealed. “Then we have breakfast together, and it’s all about the mad dash out the door. I have a calendar-journal that I look at for the day and week ahead. It’s nice to see it laid out in front of me.”

After sons Isaiah and Jacob are in bed, Underwood makes sure the two also enjoy some mindless time together as well.

“Mike and I sit on the couch and catch up and watch The Bachelor or The Walking Dead,” divulged the singer. “That’s my balance, work hard and then veg.”

Underwood recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote her new book, Find Your Path, which discusses the fit52 lifestyle.

“I have been falling more and more in love with health and fitness really just over the past fifteen years,” Underwood explained to Fallon. “I started five years ago working with Dick’s Sporting Goods to make CALIA, which is the clothing brand that we design and make and I’m super proud of it. So ever since that door opened and I started doing that, it’s just evolved more, so we decided to write a book.”

Photo Credit: FilmMagic / Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images