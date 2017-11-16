Carrie Underwood to Co-Host Grammys Special With John Legend

Carrie Underwood and John Legend are set to co-host the Grammys Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special, which will air on CBS on Nov. 24, Business Wire reports.

The special will look back at the 59-year history of the Grammy Awards and will feature archival footage as well as interviews and appearances by stars including Underwood, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige, Celine Dion, Dave Grohl, Elton John, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Chris Martin, Ricky Martin, Paul McCartney, P!nk, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Justin Timberlake and U2.

Underwood and Legend have both nabbed several Grammys themselves and will help to highlight some of the most epic moments in Grammy history.

The special will “highlight some of the most memorable GRAMMY Moments from the last five decades of Music’s Biggest Night and take viewers behind the scenes to reveal unknown facts about the remarkable performances.”

Segments will include reactions from Grammy producers and other members of the music community, as well as several performances, including one from Paul McCartney in which the musician will pay tribute to The Beatles’ album Abbey Road.

The special will air Friday, Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The 2018 Grammy Awards are slated for Jan. 28.

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill, Gabriel Olsen