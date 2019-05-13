Carrie Underwood Says Isaiah Takes His Big Brother Role ‘Very Seriously’

When Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed their second son, Jacob, earlier this year, the new addition promoted their firstborn, 4-year-old Isaiah, to big brother status – and the little boy seems to be relishing his new role.

“He’s great,” Underwood boasted to CMT‘s Cody Alan. “He’s so proud. He takes his big brother status very seriously. People come over and he just wants to show them ‘his baby.’ He’ll say, ‘My baby. My baby. Have you seen my baby? Where’s my baby?”

Jacob, thankfully, is also doing well, even though sleeping isn’t his favorite thing.

“He’s a little cuddle muffin,” revealed the singer. “He loves his mama. Not much sleep going on in my house.”

Underwood and Fisher hope to pass on their wisdom to their sons, even though what they will share will be very diverse.

“I can imagine my husband taking them and teaching them about hockey. I will be of no help there,” Underwood said. “I think music will definitely be my thing.”

When it comes to music, the Oklahoma native has plenty to share besides just the ability to sing.

“This is really important,” Underwood imagined herself saying one day. “The things you need to know about these artists. They will be so random. I think that will be so wonderful for them to get older and be like, ‘My mom was playing The Rolling Stones for me and everyone from them to John Denver to Alan Jackson and everything in between.’ So, that will be my thing.”

Underwood will likely teach her sons about fitness as well since that remains a priority in her life, even while on her Cry Pretty Tour 360.

“I’m a better mom, I’m a better performer, I’m a better wife,” Underwood shared with the Today Show, explaining her reasons why exercise was necessary for her. “I just feel better when I get to do that.”

The 36-year-old acknowledges that it’s a bit chaotic to travel with two small children, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s kind of crazy to think,” Underwood conceded. “Sometimes I’ll literally look at my husband and be like, ‘We have two sons. We have two kids. We’ve been married for almost nine years. We have two children. We live on a farm.’ Like it’s just weird to think how life turns out sometimes. Life is very different with two. We kind of got out of that baby stage with Isaiah. He’s much more self-efficient, and he can brush his own teeth and put his own clothes on, and he’s making decisions for himself, and then we start all over with the little squishy one again.

“It’s just kind of crazy,” she continued. “You forget how hard it is, to be honest, but you just figure your way through it. I am so blessed to have Isaiah who is super helpful and super sweet, and he loves his little brother.”

Photo Credit: FilmMagic / Michael Tran