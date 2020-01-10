Carrie Underwood Shares Inspiring Mantra for 2020

Carrie Underwood is ready to tackle 2020, sharing a new mantra for the year in the form of an inspirational tank top. On Friday, Jan. 10, the mom of two posted a selfie in which she was wearing a shirt that read, “Set intentions not resolutions,” which is an excellent frame of mind to take into the new year.

“Best intentions for the new year!” Underwood wrote in her caption, tagging her activewear brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood.

The Oklahoma native will be serving inspiration to her fans with more than just clothes this year, as the singer is set to release her first book, Find Your Path, in March. The book’s title is inspired by CALIA, whose slogan is “Stay the path.” The books subtitle is “Honor your body, fuel your soul, and get strong with the Fit52 life,” a philosophy Underwood lives by.

“I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn’t mean I have to be perfect every day,” the mom of two said in a statement on the book’s website. “This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that I don’t mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year.”

In 2019, Underwood started the year by becoming a mom of two, giving birth to her second son with husband Mike Fisher in January. When she was able, she returned to her fitness routine, though she recently told PEOPLE that getting back in shape after baby Jacob wasn’t as easy as it had been after her older son, Isaiah, was born.

“After having my first kid, I felt like I bounced back fast. And then with Jake, it was like my body took a minute to get back to me. It was frustrating, because I’m like, ‘Why wasn’t it like the first time?’” she recalled. “But I’m four years older. That also helped me shift my mindset — I’m still working hard, wanting to be the best me possible, but cutting myself slack and just thinking, ‘Be kind to yourself.’ It’s amazing what we [women] do to ourselves. We’re probably all our toughest critics.”

