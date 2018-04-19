Carrie Underwood Reveals Details of Facial Injury

Carrie Underwood is sharing more details about the fall that resulted in injuries to her wrist and face. The 35-year-old reveals she took one bad step, not realizing how badly she had hurt herself until she looked in the mirror.

“I just fell down. I was taking the dogs out to go do their thing and I just got clumsy and I tripped,” she recalls to Sirius XM’s the Highway. “I held onto the dog leashes in my left hand and went to catch myself with my right and just missed a step. There’s one lone step. If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been absolutely fine, but it was because I had to catch myself”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I thought I just busted my lip when I walked inside,” she continues. “I went to go survey the damage and was like, ‘Oh no!’”

Underwood returned to the stage at the 2018 ACM Awards, singing her brand-new single, “Cry Pretty,” and marking her first time to stand before a crowd since the accident in November.

“I was nervous about music, first and foremost,” says Underwood. “We wanted things to be about the song that night, so we tried to avoid doing other things beforehand, just because I didn’t want to talk about my accident.”

The effect of the accident, and her recovery, can be heard throughout the songs on Cry Pretty, including the title track.

“It happened right before the holidays, so everyone was already on hiatus anyway, so that was a blessing. But I got to write and I got to record,” she says. “Everything you do has an impact on the music, and everything you go through and live through has an impact on writing. I feel like it maybe, I don’t want to say it ended up being a good thing, but when you write you have more to write about. You’re coming from a different place.”

Underwood says the rest of the songs her new album, Cry Pretty, is much like the title track.

“Sometimes you get together and you write a song, which is exactly what you’re feeling in that moment, and that was ‘Cry Pretty,’ for me,” explained Underwood. “I think ‘Cry Pretty’ sets the tone for the rest of the album, because it’s emotional, and it is real, but there’s also just some incredible musical moments in the song, and I feel like those things are things that will go throughout the rest of the album.

“We have a lot of songs on there that are definitely emotional and kind of soulful and real and raw,” she continues. “There’s so much love and care and heart that has gone into writing these songs, putting music to these songs. Everything has been done in such a careful and loving way.”

Cry Pretty will be released on Sept. 14. Download the single on iTunes.

Photo credit: Jason Kempin (Courtesy of SiriusXM)