Carrie Underwood’s ‘How Great Thou Art’: Watch the Full Elvis Presley Tribute

Carrie Underwood recently sang the hymn “How Great Thou Art,” as part of the televised Elvis All-Star Tribute, and now that performance can be seen in its entirety. Underwood’s performance is one of several songs that aired, with artists like Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Pistol Annies, Post Malone and more taking part in the February broadcast.

“How Great Thou Art” was not Underwood’s only performance of the night. She also collaborated with Shelton, Darius Rucker, Eva Mendes and Post Malone in singing “If I Can Dream,” with a recorded version of Presley singing along.

Underwood has performed “How Great Thou Art” several times throughout her illustrious career, including a version with Vince Gill that has garnered almost three million views. The American Idol alum has never been shy about her Christian beliefs, which is part of what prompted her to write her current single, “Love Wins.”

“This song to me, it’s such a special song in a time that I think people need to be reminded to love one another,” Underwood explained. “And as a Christian I’m like, ‘We were told to love God and love each other. Love our neighbors as ourselves.’ So I love this song, and I hope it resonates with people.”

The message of “Love Wins” is to spread love instead of hate, and embrace what unites people instead of their differences – a message Underwood says is now more timely than ever.

“I do think that we as humans are inherently good and we need to remember that. Because we’re different, that doesn’t make somebody else bad, it just makes us different,” she said. “We wanted that song to be hopeful and to maybe make somebody stop and think about that.”

“We weren’t trying to speak negatively about our world, because we live in an amazing world, but I feel like we get really caught up in surface things and I feel like in this world, we’re quick to get angry at each other,” she continued. “I personally think that we’re all different for a reason. I feel like if you just sit down and talk to somebody who’s not like you and keep it calm, we can all learn from each other.”

Underwood will soon have plenty of chances to perform “Love Wins” when she kicks off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 on May 1. Find dates at her official website.

