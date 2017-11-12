Carrie Underwood Hospitalized

Carrie Underwood was hospitalized on Friday night after a fall at her Nashville, Tennessee, home.

The country music star apparently took a “hard fall” on some steps outside her home and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to The Tennessean.

She was hospitalized and treated for a broken wrist, cuts and abrasions. She has since been released from the facility.

Underwood’s husband, former Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher, was out of town at the time of the fall, but he returned overnight to come to his wife’s side.

The American Idol alum‘s rep said the injury would “take some time” to heal. Underwood said she “appreciates all prayers and well wishes.”

As a result of her injuries, Underwood was forced to pull out of Sunday night’s Country Rising benefit concert, which will take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. All proceeds from the show will benefits Las Vegas shooting victims and those across the U.S. affected by recent hurricanes and floods.

Underwood was last spotted hosting the CMA Awards on Wednesday night alongside Brad Paisley. She also led the touching but controversial In Memoriam segment.