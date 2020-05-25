Carrie Underwood Fans Can't Believe It's Been 15 Years Since She Won 'American Idol'

Carrie Underwood kicked off her Memorial Day by celebrating 15 years since her victory on American Idol. For some, it doesn't feel like close to two decades since Underwood burst onto the scene and snatched victory against Bo Bice. The moment during the fourth season of the reality competition series has stuck in fan's minds, leading to many weighing in on Underwood's post.

The country superstar called the time since her victory an "incredible ride." She also took a moment to thank her fans for giving her the opportunity by voting for her on the series. A fan also sparked the trip down memory lane off by sharing a video celebrating the moment and the success Underwood has achieved since then.

"Today 15 years ago your world and ours were forever changed [Carrie Underwood]. We are so thankful you didn't have your dad turn the car around!" Underwood's fan Liv wrote on her post with the video. "Happy 'Idol-versary' Heres a little something from us, "whenever you remember" we'll be there...always"

Fans quickly joined in to celebrate, especially after Underwood noticed the post and retweeted herself. It was a warm way to remember the moment and gave all involved a chance to hold to a positive moment amid the pandemic, a somber holiday, and other issues.

WOW, I cannot believe it’s been 15 years since my @americanidol win!!! It’s been an incredible ride and I couldn’t have made it through without all of you guys!! THANK YOU so much for this sweet video!! 💕💕💕 https://t.co/IEkFXHQ43f — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 25, 2020

