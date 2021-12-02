Carrie Underwood Fans Applaud ‘Incredible’ NBC Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Performance

Carrie Underwood helped spread the holiday cheer as she took the stage for NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center event Wednesday night. Hosted by Today show co-anchors Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker, the annual tree lighting event featured a performances from the iconic Radio City Rockettes, Pentatonix, and Underwood’s fellow country crooners Brad Paisley and Mickey Guyton, but it was Underwood’s impressive vocals that stole the show.

Wearing a red dress with a full skirt, the perfect holiday-inspired look, Underwood’s pre-recorded performance from Nashville, Tennessee began with a stunning performance of “Let There Be Peace,” her original song from her 2020 Christmas album My Gift. She followed it up with a performance of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” As she sang, she stood in front of a backdrop complete with a crackling fireplace and lighted Christmas trees.

As Underwood’s pre-recorded performance aired and snippets made their way to social media, many NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center viewers couldn’t help but react. On social media, people dubbed the performance “amazing” and “incredible,” with one person even stating that Underwood’s “beautiful” singing brought them to tears.

‘So beautiful’

“OMG that Carrie second performances was so beautiful for tonight on [NBC],” tweeted one fan. “This had been a wonderful night.”

‘Made me cry’

@carrieunderwood great version of have yourself a merry christmas almost made me cry very beautiful @JasonCellucci1 — Jason Cellucci (@JasonCellucci1) December 2, 2021

“Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas now. Best performance of the evening!!” declared one viewer.

‘Fantastic’

Queen of Country! ♥️♥️♥️♥️ — B 💎✨ (@likeasong94) December 2, 2021

“Fantastic performance by [Carrie Underwood],” added somebody else. “Perfect song for these troubled times. Love it!”

‘Favorite performance’

“Definitely my favorite performance of the night,” one person shared, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

‘Always amazing’

https://twitter.com/LadyGfangirl/status/1466238197302796306?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“She is always amazing at whatever she does,” declared another person, who went on to respond to NBC’ tweet asking “how amazing” Underwood was by adding, “But Yes Yes she was!”

‘Living legend’

She's too good. She's a living legend, folks. — 🇺🇸 Sammy Maggio (@SammyMaggio) December 2, 2021

“Carrie, just watched you sing at the Rockefeller Center!” shared somebody else. “Amazing voice.”

‘Magical performance’

💕 She had 2 amazing performances tonight, but this one was my favorite! 🎁💚❤ — 💎Gina Volpicelli💎 (@GinaMarieVolp) December 2, 2021

“Beautiful performance and loved her red dress and scenery,” tweeted one person, with somebody else adding, “wow this looks like a magical performance.”