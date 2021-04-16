✖

Carrie Underwood joined David Bisbal at the Latin AMAs on Thursday night, where the duo performed their recent collaboration "Tears of Gold." On stage amid strings of glowing golden lanterns, Underwood and Bisbal began their performance facing away from each other before turning to power through the driving song, which features Underwood singing in Spanish.

"Tears of Gold" was written by Cameron Forbes, Paul Harris and Matt Schwartz with additional lyrics and composition from Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo and is a driving pop track about a bittersweet goodbye. The song appeared on a special 2020 re-issue of Bisbal's album En Tus Planes and its music video, which was filmed in Los Angeles, was nominated for Favorite Video at the Latin AMAs.

Underwood shared during a press event last year that she brushed up on her Spanish skills ahead of recording the song and was "continuing to do so." "I did take Spanish in high school, [and] I took Spanish in college," she said, via Taste of Country. "I feel like having a musical brain can lend itself to being able to learn another language. Ever since being able to work with David, that's something that's kind of reignited a little bit of that desire in me. So I have been trying to remember what I learned and build on it."

The Oklahoma native recalled that after hearing "Tears of Gold" for the first time, she was instantly drawn to Bisbal's vocals and had the song stuck in her head for weeks. She also appreciated that she and Bisbal each sang in the other's language. "The fact that he wanted to sing in English and I wanted to sing in Spanish, it was such a cool synergy that happened," she said. "... So it was such a cool thing to be a part of, two artists stepping outside of their comfort zones to make music, it was a really cool experience. It was a lot of fun, too."

"I am very proud of our first collaboration," Bisbal previously said in a statement. "The video was shot in Los Angeles and it was very special because I love Carrie and truly admire her courage. She has shown a profound admiration for the Spanish language with her wonderful vocals on the track and I am honored to collaborate with Carrie on her first bilingual Spanish song. I hope you enjoy the blend of country and pop music on 'Tears of Gold' as much as we do."

Underwood will next perform at the ACM Awards on Sunday night, where she will take the stage with a medley of songs from her new gospel album, My Savior. Gospel singer CeCe Winans, who appears on My Savior, will join the country star during the performance.