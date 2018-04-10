Carrie Underwood Gives New Album, Tour Update in Fan Letter

Carrie Underwood is BACK, to the delight of her millions of fans! The singer, who took an unanticipated break after her fall last year caused injuries to both her wrist and her face, shared the title of her brand-new single, “Cry Pretty,” in a recent letter to her fans, along with plenty of updates about where she’s been the last few months.

Good morning! Just a couple of updates to share with you…😉 https://t.co/gfbFNEkP40 pic.twitter.com/YuGXY4JkRK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 10, 2018

The Oklahoma native, who said she was grateful for the “forced relaxation” her injury caused her to enjoy, along with the time with her husband, Mike Fisher, and son, Isaiah, expressed her gratitude for the success of “The Champion,” her song with Ludacris, which was used for both the Super Bowl LII and the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“I would definitely like to thank you all for making ‘The Champion,’ such a success (see what I did there?)!” gushed Underwood. “I’ve been so touched seeing how people around the world have been inspired by it and have shared their personal ‘champion’ stories and photos and videos. The song has become so meaningful to so many people, myself included, in ways I never could have imagined when I wrote it last year. I’ve always been a fan of Ludacris and getting to work with him has made me a die-hard fan for life. What an incredible talent! You guys will definitely have to help me out by singing his part when we play it on the road!”

While recuperating at home, Underwood said she used the time to also work on a new record, which will be the follow-up to her 2015 Storyteller album. The 35-year-old revealed that she is taking her upcoming sixth studio project in an entirely new direction, including taking on a brand-new challenge.

“The other thing I’ve been up to over the past few months is of course making new music,” said Underwood. “I’ve been in the studio writing and singing a TON, but I’ve also been able to be creative in a way that I’ve never been before, which has been very fulfilling and empowering. While I was writing last year, I met a writer/producer named David Garcia. We hit it off in a big way and I’m excited to say that we are co-producing my album together. I’ve always been lucky to have a voice in the writing and recording process, but this is the first time I am this involved in the production of my music.

“It’s been challenging and incredibly rewarding to be involved in every aspect from start to finish,” Underwood added. “David has been an amazing teacher and partner, and I’m so proud of what we have created.”

Underwood will perform “Cry Pretty” at the 2018 ACM Awards on Sunday, April 15, and will also take the stage at this year’s CMA Fest. But the Oklahoma native hinted that fans might soon have a lot more opportunity to see her sing live.

“Needless to say, I am beyond excited for this new album and everything that comes with it…more on that soon,” she concluded. “Of course, we’re already talking about a tour, but that’s a blog for another day! Thank you all so much for your love and support this year and always. I feel it and I appreciate it. And I can’t wait to start this new chapter with you!”

“Cry Pretty” will premiere on Wednesday, April 11, at 6:00 AM ET. The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Instagram/CarrieUnderwood