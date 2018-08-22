Carrie Underwood Throws ‘Cry Pretty’ Listening Party in Nashville

Carrie Underwood‘s new album, Cry Pretty, will be released on Sept. 14, but the superstar shared the project early during a listening party in Nashville on Monday attended by those who worked on the album as well as members of the music industry for a listen into what is sure to be the start of another successful Underwood era.

The event was held at the Parthenon in Nashville, a full-scale replica of the original structure in Athens, Greece. The majestic setting was a perfect fit for one of country music’s biggest stars, with a golden statue of Athena anchoring the room and reminding those assembled just how powerful Underwood is.

The event space was decorated with balloons bearing the singer’s name and the Cry Pretty logo, and the whole building was bathed in purple light.

There was also a cupcake tower courtesy of Underwood’s friend Ivey Childers’ company, Ivey Cake. Flavors included “I Do,” “Big Dreams” and “Break Up,” and each sweet treat was covered in edible glitter.

When Underwood spoke to the assembled crowd, she did so in front of the statue, becoming visibly emotional when discussing her latest project. The 35-year-old explained that Cry Pretty is her most personal album yet and that creating it was “a journey.”

“I hope you love it,” she said. “I hope you love what you’re hearing. It’s my heart.”

Along with the most personal, the album could easily become one of Underwood’s most successful, covering topics ranging from the end of a relationship to gun violence.

Of the first seven tracks on the album, only “Cry Pretty” and “Southbound” are not about love, with Underwood exploring themes of heartbreak in its various forms, including reminiscing (“That Song That We Used To Make Love To”), not being able to resist an ex (“Backsliding”), and finding a one-night rebound (“Drinking Alone”).

The second half of the record heads into powerful territory, with standout “The Bullet” detailing the pain felt by those whose loved ones are killed by guns. “Love Wins” is a what-the-world-needs-now anthem that received the loudest applause of the bunch, and “Kingdom” is a sweet look into the life Underwood has created with husband Mike Fisher.

Underwood co-produced Cry Pretty along with David Garcia, and the pair’s musical chemistry was undeniable on every song, with the crisp production perfectly placing each musical element, allowing them to add to the songs and make them their fullest, best selves. From the sparse piano of “Spinning Bottles” to the party-starting vibe of “Southbound,” Underwood and Garcia covered plenty of musical ground in a way that felt comfortable rather than fragmented.

Take it from us — Sept. 14 can’t come soon enough.

See the full Cry Pretty tracklisting below.

1. Cry Pretty (Carrie Underwood, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

2. Ghosts On The Stereo (Hillary Lindsey, Tom Douglas, Andrew Dorff)

3. Low (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)

4. Backsliding (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)

5. Southbound (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller)

6. That Song That We Used To Make Love To (Hillary Lindsey, Jason Evigan)

7. Drinking Alone (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Brett James)

8. The Bullet (Marc Beeson, Andy Albert, Allen Shamblin)

9. Spinning Bottles (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)

10. Love Wins (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Brett James)

11. End Up With You (Hillary Lindsey, Brett McLaughlin, Will Weatherly)

12. Kingdom (Carrie Underwood, Chris DeStefano, Dave Barnes)

13. *Bonus Track* The Champion (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, Chris DeStefano, Christopher Bridges PKA Ludacris)

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz