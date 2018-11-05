Carrie Underwood Bundles up Baby Bump in ‘Snuggly’ Pink

With a new month, comes a new season on the horizon and country superstar Carrie Underwood is more than ready for the cold weather!

In a new selfie shared to Instagram on Sunday, the very pregnant Underwood posted a “snuggly” rainy day snapshot of herself sporting some cute, seasonal items from her lifestyle clothing brand, CALIA by Carrie.

Fans took to the comment section to compliment her wardrobe pieces, with many enamored by her pink CALIA Women’s Chenille Pom Beanie and the Chenille Snood, both retailing for $25 on her official website.

“Perfect accents for the season!” one fan wrote, while another added how much they loved the hat and were heading to her online store immediately.

While many also mentioned how pink was a gorgeous color on Underwood, a few speculated that the recent usage of the hue might have been a hint that the 35-year-old was expecting a baby girl with her husband, Mike Fisher.

“Are you having a girl?? LOVE all the pink!” one fan wrote.

“So HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY,” another wrote. “A girl for you a girl for U and a [brother] will have a sister, daddy’s little girl …”

But while some speculated, others took to the comments section to share that the color Underwood has been wearing as of lately has nothing to do with a gender reveal.

“The color doesn’t always have to mean it’s a girl!! How would you even know it’s a girl if she hasn’t even said what the gender is yet! You can’t call something if it doesn’t end up being a girl.”

Though Underwood did not address the comments, she has also not shared publicly with fans what she is expecting. However, she did reveal to Ellen DeGeneres this past September that she and Fisher now know the sex of their second child.

“We like to kind of just hold onto things for a minute,” Underwood told DeGeneres. “I feel like everybody just knows everything about everybody, so we just like to have a little secret for a little while.”

DeGeneres joked that Underwood could tell her privately in a few minutes. But while Underwood wasn’t ready to share what she’s having quite yet, the host did her best to guess again, quipping, “I can probably tell you what it is. You have a little boy, right? How are you carrying versus when you carried him? Are you higher or lower?”

“It’s a different ball game. I feel like I didn’t look pregnant, and then I woke up and I looked like this!” Underwood responded before saying, “I feel like you’re trying to get me to talk about it so I’ll say ‘he’ or ‘she!’”

“No, I’ve got other ways,” DeGeneres joked before guessing, “It’s a girl. It is.”

“You think?” Underwood queried with a neutral expression. “OK. OK.”

“When you come back here and when we talk about it after it’s a little girl, I’ll say, ‘It was a girl.’ OK? All right,” DeGeneres continued. “But you did say it was a ‘whole new ball game,’ which indicates it could be a boy. It’s either a girl or a boy. I’m pretty good at guessing, like I said. I do think it’s a girl, though. I can see it in your eyes. It’s a girl. Anyway, congratulations. It’s a little girl!”

Fans will have to wait and see when Underwood gives birth to her second child in 2019.

Photo credit: Instagram / @carrieunderwood