Carrie Underwood Reveals First Baby Bump Photo Backstage at the Grand Ole Opry

Carrie Underwood gave fans their first glimpse at her growing baby bump on Friday night from backstage at the Grand Ole Opry.

Underwood posted a photo on Instagram, showing herself standing just off-stage at the iconic country venue. She and another tiny country fan were both cloaked in shadow as a band played to a packed house just behind them. Underwood smiled at the camera, her silhouette confirming once and for all that she is expecting.

Fans went ballistic for the picture, dropping into the comment section with congratulations and adoration.

“OMG THE BUMP,” read one comment, with countless others echoing the same sentiment.



“Congratulations to you all!” another user wrote. “You are a great example to so many and I am so happy for your great news! May God continue to use you in awesome ways!”

“Soooo happy for you, and your beautiful growing family,” added a third. “Best wishes.”

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, officially announced the pregnancy on Wednesday, in a video posted on social media. It featured Underwood speaking directly to the camera about her upcoming album, her tour and her family.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well…” as she spoke, the camera pulled back to reveal pink balloons over her head spelling out “BABY.”

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie //t.co/9K79jKnwai pic.twitter.com/kcL76v6XuK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 8, 2018

Underwood and Fisher’s son, Isaiah Michael, is now three years old. Last week, in an interview about her new album, Underwood addressed how being a mother and a wife has affected her songwriting and her performances.

“It’s impossible for them not to,” the 35-year-old singer told Taste of Country. “When you go in to write you’re drawing off of personal experiences and you’re talking about people that you know or friends that are dealing with things. Your life influences your music for sure.”

Underwood is taking along country acts Maddie & Tae and Runaway June to perform alongside her on the road. Tickets for her Cry Pretty Tour officially go on sale Friday, Aug 17 at 10 a.m.