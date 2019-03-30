Carrie Underwood Is All Smiles While Showing off ‘Perfect’ Accessory

Carrie Underwood showed off the “perfect” accessory as she prepares to head out on tour in May, just a few months after she and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second child in January.

On Friday, Underwood was all smiles in a photo with a new CALIA by Carrie bag. “The perfect bag for on the road and on the go,” she wrote, adding her brand’s slogan, “Stay The Path.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The bag seen in the photo is the CALIA Travel Duffle bag, which retails for $59.99 on the brand’s site.

Earlier this month, Underwood celebrated the brand’s four-year anniversary. She launched CALIA in 2015 in a partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods.

On Saturday, Underwood showed off another CALIA product — a shirt with “I’m doing this for me” written on it — in a makeup-free selfie.

“I took these pics after my gym sesh yesterday (today I’m cleaning this mess of a house, which I totally consider to be my Saturday workout),” Underwood wrote. “This is one of my favorite new outfits…I especially love the top because this is basically my motto these days!”

She added, “Anyway, just wanted to share! Sending out lots of weekend [love] to you all! May we all get lots of stuff done and make a little time for ourselves in there, too!”

In an interview with PopCulture.com in September, the 36-year-old “Cry Pretty” singer called staying fit her personal “therapy.” It is also important for her to keep shape when preparing to hit the road.

“It is demanding being on stage, and especially some of the songs that I write and sing are really hard, and I need that,” Underwood said. “I need to be at my peak. I need to be able to sing and walk across the stage without being winded. And I’m doing it in heels, which makes it five times as hard, so I feel like that’s just something that makes me a better person, a better performer. It just makes me feel better about myself. It makes me feel better. I need that in my life.”

Underwood released the Cry Pretty album in September and will start her Cry Pretty Tour 360 on May 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The tour includes 60 shows, and is scheduled to end on Oct. 31 in Detroit.

Before heading out on tour, Underwood will perform at the 2019 ACM Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 7 with Reba McEntire hosting. Underwood was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Underwood and Fisher welcomed their son Jacob Bryna Fisher on Jan. 21. The couple are also parents to 4-year-old son Isaiah.

“I’m going to be honest, ‘bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” Underwood wrote on Instagram last week. “I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again…for my body to feel the way that I know it can.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Carrie Underwood