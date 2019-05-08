Carrie Underwood Admits Isaiah Has Her ‘Wrapped Around His Finger’

Carrie Underwood is the proud mom to both 4-year-old son, Isaiah, and 3-month-old Jacob. Although her baby is too little to even understand Mother’s Day, the American Idol alum is expecting a few presents from her firstborn, who is already learning how to be a good gift giver.

“I obviously don’t expect anything from my [Isaiah], but my husband [Mike Fisher] is really good at getting presents from quote unquote Isaiah,” Underwood reflected. “It’s really sweet, because he likes to bring me things. He’s such a sweet little guy, and anytime he’s outside, he’ll pick me flowers and things. So, I’m like, ‘You’re learning. You’ve already got me wrapped around your finger, and then you do stuff like that, and it’s even more so.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood will have to celebrate Mother’s Day on the road this year, since she has a concert that day (May 12) in Fresno, California. But, just as she was raised, Underwood reveals she and Fisher have yet to establish any rituals to honor the special day.

“We don’t really have any Mother’s Day traditions,” conceded the singer. “I feel like I remember me and Dad making breakfast for Mom like once as a kid. I’m pretty sure we just made a giant mess in the kitchen and we never did that again.”

Underwood is only a few shows into her Cry Pretty Tour 360, so she is still adjusting to how it is with two small boys, both on and off the road.

“It’s kind of crazy to think,” Underwood reflected. “Sometimes I’ll literally look at my husband and be like, ‘We have two sons. We have two kids. We’ve been married for almost nine years. We have two children. We live on a farm.’ Like it’s just weird to think how life turns out sometimes. Life is very different with two. We kind of got out of that baby stage with Isaiah. He’s much more self-efficient, and he can brush his own teeth and put his own clothes on, and he’s making decisions for himself, and then we start all over with the little squishy one again.

“It’s just kind of crazy,” she continued. “You forget how hard it is, to be honest, but you just figure your way through it. I am so blessed to have Isaiah who is super helpful and super sweet, and he loves his little brother.”

Find a list of all of Underwood’s shows by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic