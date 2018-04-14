Carrie Underwood Partially Hides Her Face in New ACM Awards Rehearsal Photo

Carrie Underwood has shared a new photo of herself ahead of her first performance since suffering a possible facial injury late last year.

The “Cry Pretty” singer took to Twitter to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at her rehearsals for the Academy of Country Music Awards.

In the shot, Underwood is shown singing behind a microphone as she sits on a stool. The American Idol alum is mostly not shy about showing her face, despite speculation that her face was altered during her November accident.

However, the mic and its stand are partially obscuring parts of the left side of her face, which will surely fuel more speculation about her injury.

“Getting ready for the weekend,” Underwood captioned the photo.

She tagged her workout clothing brand CALIA and added hashtags for “Cry Pretty” and”ACM Awards.”

Despite the injury speculation, Underwood’s Twitter followers seem to have moved on from the conspiracy theory. They filled her replies with kind remarks and expressed their excitement for the ACM Awards performance.

“I absolutely cannot wait to hear you sing ‘Cry Pretty’ Sunday night!” fan Stacey Clark wrote. “I love the song so much and it rings true with so many things I’ve gone through!”

Another fan added, “Can’t wait. I’m going to go ahead and call it: I’m sure that your performance will be the best of the night.”

Ahead of her performance of “Cry Pretty” at the awards show, Underwood opened up about the inspiration behind the song and the collaborative songwriting process with Love Junkies members Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose.

“Hillary came in with the title and a few lines and we all just loved it,” Underwood said in a press release. “I mean we’re all women in different places in our lives and kind of have all lived different lives and from different places, but we all love music and we all love sharing our heart in our music. Off we went.

The 2018 ACM Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The show will be broadcast live on CBS at that time with Reba McEntire serving as host.

In addition to Underwood, a long list of performers will appear on the show, including: Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Midland, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Brett Young and ​Chris Young.