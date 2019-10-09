Carrie Underwood Celebrates 11-Year Anniversary of Meeting Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been married for nine years, and the couple first met back in 2008 when Fisher introduced himself to Underwood at a meet-and-greet.

On Tuesday, Underwood reflected on that day, sharing a selfie with her husband from a dinner date they had shared earlier in the evening at the Italian restaurant Del Posto in New York City. Underwood was in the Big Apple after playing a show at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 2.

“11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life…patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course!” her caption began.

“Someone who accepts me and all my flaws…the same as me in many ways…opposite in some. But he is my match. The iron to sharpen me….tonight we celebrated at [Del Posto]. A rare night out with amazing food and even more amazing company and conversation. Here’s to so many more years together. Love you, babe!”

“Love you babe you’re the best!!” Fisher commented.

The couple was initially set up by Underwood’s bass player, Mark Childers, back when Fisher played hockey for the Ottawa Senators. After meeting, Underwood and Fisher got to know each other over the phone and shared their first kiss on New Year’s Eve in Times Square.

“We were in front of people, and he’s not a big PDA guy,” Underwood previously told Glamour. “I figured, I’ll go in for it because he can’t leave me hanging, right? So I made him kiss me in public.”

One year after their first official date, Fisher popped the question and the two married in July 2010 at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia. In 2015, Underwood gave birth to son Isaiah, and the couple welcomed son Jacob in January 2019.

“I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with,” Underwood told PEOPLE of Fisher in June. “I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, ‘No.’ Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in.”

Before welcoming Jacob, Underwood suffered several miscarriages and opened up about how her husband was there for her during the difficult time.

“He is so levelheaded about everything, and when I was dealing with everything, not just emotionally but hormonally, when you’re going on that roller coaster of pregnant, not pregnant, pregnant, not pregnant, I was probably not very easy to love, to be honest,” she said. “And to have somebody so even-keeled, he was my lifeline, keeping me grounded.”

