Carly Pearce Reveals Why She Has to ‘Hide the Wine’

Carly Pearce’s latest single, “Hide the Wine” is about hiding the alcohol that might lead to bad decisions, especially when it comes to a guy. But even though Pearce is now happily dating Michael Ray, the 28-year-old reveals she still has to hide the wine, for an entirely different reason.

“I have so much wine,” Pearce told ABC News Radio. “I am hiding wine… My wine rack is full. I have it all in my bus, and now it’s just hiding it in cabinets.”

The wine has come from her fans, a sweet gift for the singer who has openly admitted, both in her music and on social media, her penchant for red wine.

“I think I’m gonna write a song called ‘Hide the Diamonds!’” Pearce quipped.

Pearce never imagined when she released “Hide the Wine” that she would actually start wanting to turn bottles away.

“I never thought I would see the day where when someone hands me a bottle of red wine I’m like, ‘What am I gonna do with this one?’” she shared with PopCulture.com at a media event. “I have a full wine rack. I have full cabinets. I’m gonna have to start putting them in a closet. I definitely have enough red wine.”

Pearce loves all kinds of red wine, but she definitely has her favorites.

“I used to be a pinot noir girl and now kind of the drier the better,” revealed the singer. “So I love cabs and Malbecs. My girlfriends and I, we all love wine, so something that I love to do is just go and taste different things, or we’ll have a dinner and each bring a bottle and try different types. I hope to get to go out West and do the tasting of the vineyards and different things like that, but I’ll try anything.”

“Hide the Wine” is the second single from her freshman Every Little Thing album. Her debut single, the title track, was about a personal heartbreak Pearce experienced. But those days of drowning her sorrows in a bottle are, thankfully, over.

“I am a happy girl, so I want people to see that, because they got to see the heartbreak side,” Pearce said. “Now they’re just talking to me about all the wine that they drink and [asking] why am I trying to hide wine. And I’m like, ‘No, no, no. I’m not trying to hide wine. I’m just trying to hide wine when I’m gonna make a bad decision about a guy.’”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz