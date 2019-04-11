Carly Pearce Fell in Love With Michael Ray Over Vodka

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray will tie the knot later this year, after a whirlwind courtship that they announced last summer. But in spite of not dating very long, Pearce recalls a moment, early in their relationship, where she knew that she had found The One.

“I have known him for years,” Pearce said. “And there’s always been this, especially in the last year and a half, playing different radio shows, where I was thinking about him more than I should haveve. I think we both posted, ‘One night at the Nashville Palace,’ which is a bar in Nashville, ‘changed everything.’ I think we could both pinpoint the moment, that we both were sitting at the bar drinking vodka – which we all know I don’t drink vodka­, but I was drinking it for him.

“We just looked at each other and we knew,” she continued. “And I don’t know how to explain that and I’ve never experienced that before. But that was what that post meant.”

The post, which Pearce shared in July, was how the famous couple announced their relationship to the world, even though they had already been quietly dating for a few months.

Both Pearce and Ray have been unapologetically vocal about their love for each other, which the Kentucky native says is because they want to share their relationship with their loyal fans.

“I’ve been very quiet with my relationships in the past, and there’s a reason for that,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I think I never really was sure of something, until I met Michael. I’ve known him for a long time, but there was just something different. And just like I feel I take you on a journey in all of my stories in my music, this is a really big part of what is making me really happy right now, and I want people to be a part of that and to share in that.”

Pearce and Ray have yet to announce a wedding date, but confirm it will happen this year, with Jake Owen singing at the ceremony. Pearce will soon hit the road with Jason Aldean, serving as the opening act on his Ride All Night Tour. Find dates at CarlyPearce.com.

