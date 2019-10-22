Carly Pearce Explains Why She Refuses to Have Her Groceries Delivered

Grocery store delivery services were made for people like Carly Pearce, whose busy schedules leave them precious few hours at home. But for Pearce, going to a grocery store is one of her favorite things to do, which is why she refuses to have her groceries delivered.

“I’m a big healthy eater and so is Michael [Ray],” Pearce shared with her record label. “And so I think that, alone – we just really prioritize, not really foodie stuff, but just eating right. So we love being able to do that. But the grocery store just humanizes me on a level that I don’t know how to put into words. It’s like therapeutic for me to just get a cart. I don’t like all the apps where you can have them delivered to your house. I want to go. I like the act of going.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In fact, it was when Pearce’s career started taking off, with the success of “Every Little Thing,” that she began to miss simple things like going to her local Publix.

“I love my house,” Pearce previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “I’m actually a homebody, which is not good for this career. I think sacrificing that normalcy of going to the grocery store – I’m a girl who likes to cook and go to bed at 9 p.m. a lot of times. So, I think just my idea of a schedule as a normal person is a little different, but if that’s what I have to sacrifice to get this kind of life that I get to live every day I am fine with that and the boys on the bus just have to figure out that I’m gonna be up at 8 in the morning.”

Pearce also enjoys cooking, at least partly so she knows what she is putting into her body.

“I think what I do for a living is really hard to not compare yourself to others,” Pearce told The Kitchn. “We’re on stage 24/7 and everyone has an opinion. Social media standards have also created a lot of lies. I want people to see that I struggle. The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve realized that caring and loving your body means being thankful for the body that you have.”

Pearce and Ray recently shared a video of their wedding on social media. The couple is waiting to take a honeymoon until December, when they are both off the road. Find all of Pearce’s upcoming shows on her website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Mat Hayward