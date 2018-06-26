Carly Pearce Draws Inspiration From Pop, Country Stars

Carly Pearce might spend a lot of time in concert venues, but when she gets some time off, that’s still where she wants to be, albeit as a fan instead of a performer.

“One of my favorite things to do is go and see live music or discover new music or listen to new things to get inspired,” says Pearce. “I recently saw John Mayer in concert in Nashville on my night off and it was so inspiring just as a songwriter and an artist and what he can do. And I took away from that show so many thoughts that just inspired my own music, even though we sing completely different music.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And I saw Tim [McGraw] and Faith [Hill] recently and same thing, just so inspired by their live show and what they do,” she continues. “20 years in the business and what they have been able to accomplish and how their careers have evolved – it was just an amazing experience for me.”

The Kentucky native previously admitted to drawing on the influence of other artists, both on stage and for her records.

“I work a lot right now and am consumed with music all the time, just listening through on Amazon Music while I’m running, finding new music,” says Pearce. “I love listening to all of the playlists and just discovering new things, and new things outside of the genre – just to get inspired from a production sense or a lyrical sense or a melodic sense. So I am always chasing down new music.”

Pearce isn’t getting too much time to enjoy other artists’ live shows, unless she’s backstage. After opening for both Blake Shelton and Thomas Rhett earlier this year, the 28-year-old is spending the summer on the road with Rascal Flatts, and then joining Luke Bryan on his tour. In between, Pearce is working on her sophomore album, the follow-up to her Hide the Wine debut.

“We just started to write for it. I think 2019 you’ll see it. …I think it’s just going to be an evolution,” Pearce tells PopCulture.com. “I think with every year you grow as a human being, so I’m going to try and just continue to grow. I’ve grown a lot in the last year, so it will just be an evolution, but still the same girl.”

Find a list of all of Pearce’s upcoming shows at CarlyPearce.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer