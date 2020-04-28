Carly Pearce Celebrates 30th Birthday With 'Quiet Day' at Home

✖

Carly Pearce turned 30 on Friday, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country singer's celebration was much more subdued than usual — something Pearce didn't exactly mind. "I'm pretty introverted, so I’m actually relieved that I don’t have to have some blowout 30th birthday party," Pearce told PEOPLE. "I’m perfectly fine with a quiet day and a little wine and just the chance to be happy. It’s really all I need."

The "Hide the Wine" singer is currently quarantining in Alabama, a decision she made in order to be closer to her mom. "I made the decision to come down here to Alabama for the last month because frankly, I got scared," Pearce shared. "My mom has weak lungs and she had some scares last year with pneumonia — I just didn’t want to be seven hours away from her right now. I’m an only child, so I made that decision."

Pearce's husband, Michael Ray, has joined her in Alabama in between visits to Nashville and to see his own family. "Michael has been here the majority of the time, but he's working on new music and trying to figure out how to make an album in this quarantine," Pearce said. "He's been in Nashville and he went to see his family too. It’s been a crazy time, but a content time. To be able for us to spend this much time together and with my parents at this time has been a blessing."

"We really have been operating like two normal people rather than two artists juggling schedules and never seeing each other," she added. "You have to find the silver lining of all of this and the good in these times that we are in right now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on Mar 24, 2020 at 5:42pm PDT

The 30-year-old has been using social media to update fans on her life in quarantine, sharing snaps of herself lounging poolside, writing songs in a closet and giving herself and at-home pedicure. "People see us onstage and posting these photos after a show living this rock-star life, but at the end of the day, that's not how I have been feeling," she said. "I wanted people to get a grasp of the fact that I’m going what you are going through and I’m feeling the same things you are feeling. I mean, I wanted to use this time not worrying about how I was going to keep my brand alive, but be more of who I truly am."