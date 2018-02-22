Carly Pearce Calls Blake Shelton a ‘Champion’ For Female Artists

Carly Pearce still can’t believe that she is kicking off 2018 by opening for Blake Shelton, on his Country Music Freaks Tour. The 27-year-old, who is also opening for Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan this year, says getting to be on the road with Shelton and fellow opening act, Brett Eldredge, is further proof that her career is heading in the right direction.

“I wanted this tour with Blake and Brett Eldredge so badly,” Pearce admits. “I love both of them, I’m such a fan of them and I just think that Blake is the perfect example of a true country boy but is so much bigger than country music. And he’s such a great singer and Brett’s such a great singer. I think that what Blake’s done so well for females – from Ashley Monroe to Raelynn to Cassadee Pope to all these different females, Gwen Sebastian – he’s given them a voice. And I think that he really loves helping champion women.”

As the only female on all of her upcoming tours, Pearce, who is also joined by Trace Adkins on the Country Music Freaks Tour, admits she had a strong emtional reaction when she found out she got to be that girl for Shelton.

“I just kept thinking ‘oh my gosh how amazing would it be to be able to be the girl that maybe he could champion,’” Pearce continues. “When I got the news … I’ve cried so many times since then just thinking about [it].”

The “Hide the Wine” singer understands how fortunate she is, even though she might not quite understand how she got invited on four of the biggest tours of the year.

“To have the opportunity to go out with one of those powerhouses, let alone all of them, getting to be exposed to all their different audiences, and to be the female that they thought of when they thought of having some girl power out on their tours,” Pearce recently told PopCulture.com. “That they thought of me – I feel like in a year, I’m going to sit and just look at you and be like, ‘I don’t understand.’”

A list of all of Pearce’s upcoming shows is available on her website.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Carly Pearce