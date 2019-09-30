Busbee Dead at 43: Maren Morris Mourns ‘Sweet Friend’ in Heartbreaking Post

Maren Morris, among other in the music industry, shared shocking news Sunday night that country songwriter busbee, whose real name is Michael James Ryan, died at the age of 43. There were no other details revealed when news first broke. Busbee and Morris had been working side-by-side for a few years. She shared a post on social media reflecting on what he brought into her life. Busbee wrote many of the songs of Morris’ debut album, “Hero”, including My Church, 80s Merchandise, How It’s Done and Once.

This just doesn’t seem fair. I will always love you and the songs and albums I was lucky to make with you, Busbee. Rest well, my sweet friend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/9DKsU5G77a — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 30, 2019

Many people reacted to Morris’ post to send their sympathies.

Morris wasn’t the only one who was deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Fellow country singer, Carly Pearce, shared an emotional post as the two worked together on her album, Every Little Thing.

“I sang “Every Little Thing” tonight through broken tears with thousands of voices and cell phone lights in the air, because I asked them to raise them up high so you could see them shining from heaven,” Pearce began her post. “What a beautiful sight it was. You gave my music a place in this world. I’ll cherish the two albums, songs, talks, laughs & memories we shared over the years. My heart is broken, but the legacy of your talents and your heart will live on in all of the artists and people you touched. I love you, Busbee.”

Her boyfriend and fellow country singer, Michael Ray, commented on her post letting her know that “[Busbee] was there watching from the best seat and proud of the way you shine.”

Aside from Morris and Pearce, Busbee had also done extensive work with Keith Urban and Lady Antebellum. He also produced hit songs for Florida Georgia Line (H.O.L.Y.) and Garth Brooks (People Loving People). Outside of the country spectrum, he wrote songs for Katy Perry, Timbaland and Shakira.