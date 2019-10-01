Busbee Dead at 43: Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Pays Tribute to Songwriter’s ‘Incredible Legacy’ in Emotional Post

The country music industry continues to mourn the passing of songwriter Busbee. News of his death as a result of brain cancer began circulating on Sunday night when artists like Maren Morris and Carly Pearce shared the tragic news. Busbee was in his hometown of San Francisco at the time of his death. On Monday, it was Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line who shared a tribute to Busbee in an Instagram post.

“Saturday night when you went to be with Jesus there were 20 thousand people singing you into heaven to a song that you helped write, and a song that we will never sing again without thinking of you. You are loved by so many and you inspired me as a writer, a dad, a husband, and a friend. Thank you for the incredible legacy you left here on earth. You will be missed terribly down here but I look forward to the day we meet again and sing H.O.L.Y in person to the most high.”

Busbee was the man behind FGL’s hit song, “H.O.L.Y.” The song came out in 2016 and rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in its second week. It was the band’s sixth single to reach that mark at the time.

Busbee, who was 43 at the time of his passing, also worked with Morris, Pearce, Keith Urban and Lady Antebellum, among a slew of others.

Pearce shared a very emotional post when she learned of the California native’s death.

“I sang “Every Little Thing” tonight through broken tears with thousands of voices and cell phone lights in the air, because I asked them to raise them up high so you could see them shining from heaven,” Pearce began her post. “What a beautiful sight it was. You gave my music a place in this world. I’ll cherish the two albums, songs, talks, laughs & memories we shared over the years. My heart is broken, but the legacy of your talents and your heart will live on in all of the artists and people you touched. I love you, Busbee.”

Morris also sent out a post in which said “this just doesn’t seem fair.” Busbee was behind her first studio album, Hero. The country singer ended her message by saying, “Rest well, my sweet friend.”

While Busbee was a staple in the country industry, he also was involved in a broad spectrum of music. He wrote songs for Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, Timbaland and Shakira among others.