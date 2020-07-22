Brothers Osborne Releasing Third Album 'Skeletons' in October

New music is on the way from Brothers Osborne, with the country duo set to release their third album, Skeletons, on Oct. 9. Produced by longtime collaborator Jay Joyce, brothers John and TJ Osborne had a hand in writing every song on the project, which follows their first two albums, Pawn Shop and Port Saint Joe.

"If Pawn Shop was our introduction, and Port Saint Joe was like the first conversation we had with someone over a beer, then Skeletons is the moment where you start getting down to the real stuff and showing who you really are," John Osborne said in a statement. "If you really want to get to know us, this is the record to do it." Skeletons was introduced by lead single "All Night," which was released in May and was referred to as "a party-friendly tune that’s equal parts outlaw attitude, disco groove and ZZ Top-style boogie" by Rolling Stone.

(Photo: EMI Records Nashville)

TJ and John recently performed the song on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as well as CMA Summer Stay-Cay, and they've performed during several virtual events during the coronavirus pandemic including a "Tunes & Teas" livestream for Pandora, a performance on CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artist of the Year Special and an "Off The Road" digital franchise for CMT. The pair is also nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at the upcoming ACM Awards and they appeared on CMA Best of Fest earlier this month with their performance of "Hard Workin' Man" with Brooks & Dunn.

See the full tracklisting for Skeletons below.

1. “Lighten Up” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk)

2. “All Night” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)

3. “All The Good Ones Are” (TJ Osborne, Lee Miller and Craig Wiseman)

4. “I’m Not For Everyone” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby)

5. “Skeletons” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)

6. “Back On The Bottle” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Hayes Carll)

7. “High Note” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard and Dustin Christensen)

8. “Muskrat Greene” (John Osborne)

9. “Dead Man’s Curve” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Lee Miller)

10. “Make It A Good One” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr.)

11. “Hatin’ Somebody” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Casey Beathard)

12. “Old Man’s Boots” (John Osborne)