Brothers Osborne Release ‘Shoot Me Straight’ Music Video

Brothers Osborne just released a hilarious video for their latest single, “Shoot Me Straight.” The song is the debut single from their sophomore Port Saint Joe album.

The duo, made up of siblings John and TJ Osborne, enlisted the help of Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver, the men behind the hilarious “It Ain’t My Fault” video. With the video for “Shoot Me Straight,” the clip begins with John and TJ arguing with the video directors about what kind of video they wanted to make.

“This idea genuinely spawned out of us not being able to come to agreement on what we wanted the video to be about,” says TJ in a statement.

“After weeks of back and forth emails, conference calls, treatment pitches, etc., we came to the conclusion that we needed to make a video about, well, not making a video,” John adds. “It turned out to be so damn fun.”

Brothers Osborne previously teased the new video on social media, pretending that they were at odds with their label over the direction of the video treatment for “Shoot Me Straight.”

Our label has been on our asses for months to make a video for Shoot Me Straight. The ideas we’ve been pitched are just terrible. We’d rather not make a music video than your every day run of the mill one. #spaceforce //t.co/4NSPdYAuoB — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) August 17, 2018

In response to a tweet from their record label, UMG Nashville, saying, “We know @brothersosborne’s #ShootMeStraight needs a music video, but we aren’t having much luck with the brothers. Check out our latest meeting:” Brothers Osborne replied, “Our label has been on our a**es for months to make a video for Shoot Me Straight. The ideas we’ve been pitched are just terrible. We’d rather not make a music video than your every day run of the mill one. #spaceforce”

Brothers Osborne just wrapped their run as the opening act on Dierks Bentley‘s Mountain High Tour. They will join Bentley, who makes a cameo on the video, for his Seven Peaks Music Festival in Colorado over Labor Day weekend, shortly after they kick off their headlining Dirt Rich Tour, which includes dates in Canada and the UK. Lucie Silvas and Wild Feathers will join them as their opening act.

Find a list of all of their upcoming shows at BrothersOsborne.com. Download “Shoot Me Straight” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeffrey Mayer