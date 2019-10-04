Brothers Osborne Ready Release of ‘Live at the Ryman’ Album

Brothers Osborne is only one week away from their upcoming live album. Taped at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium, the record, Live at the Ryman, will be released on Friday, Oct. 11. The project, which was recorded earlier this year when Brothers Osborne performed a trio of shows at the historic venue, includes 12 tracks, including “Shoot Me Straight” and “Stay a Little Longer.”

“The fact that we recorded at the Ryman, it really, it’s incredible in a lot of ways,” duo member TJ Osborne said of Live at the Ryman. “This room, every time we play here, there’s just a special experience, a special memory every time and it’s something that we don’t want to take for granted. And it’s cool that we had a three-night stint here and we were able to record that and have that out, especially with all the history that’s happened in this room.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just think of all the people that have been in these seats over the many years that this place has been here, and the people have been on that stage, and it’s right in our backyard now that we are Nashvillians,” he continued. “This place never loses its charm and its luster, and I hope it never does for me. It’s always a special, special spot.”

Live at the Ryman follows their sophomore Port Saint Joe album, which was released in 2018, and recorded in the Florida beach town the record was named after. The siblings teased their live album earlier this year, when announcing their Ryman residency.

“We’re a band,” John Osborne said. “We play like a band and certain songs we want to go out there, we want it to be a little bit different, because if you just wanted to hear it like the record, then stay home and listen to the record. So, we want to make it special and that gives us one chance every night to really change it up and flip it over on its head.

“We’ve had people who’ve come to 10, 20, 50, 60, 70 shows, and I think that’s why they keep coming back, because they do get a bit of variation,” he continued. “And honestly for us, it’s good for our soul, it’s good for our integrity, just to get out there, keep it different, keep it spicy, otherwise it’ll just get stagnant.”

See a track listing for Live at the Ryman below. Order the record by visiting their website.

Live At The Ryman Track List:

1. Drank Like Hank

2. Shoot Me Straight

3. I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)

4. Weed, Whiskey and Willie

5. Down Home

6. Rum

7. Pushing Up Daisies (Love Alive)

8. Tequila Again

9. 21 Summer

10. Love The Lonely Out Of You

11. Stay A Little Longer

12. It Ain’t My Fault

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury