Brothers Osborne Announce Live Album After Selling Out Ryman Shows

Fresh off the success of Brothers Osborne‘s three sold-out shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the sibling duo, made up of brothers John and TJ Osborne, announce they are releasing a live album, based on their Ryman shows.

“The Ryman shows we did, we recorded them to put out our first live album,” TJ revealed. “So, we’ll be putting it out in the fall. We’ll release the track listing pretty soon.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The live version of their songs will give fans a chance to hear what Brothers Osborne do best – play music live.

“We’re a band,” John said. “We play like a band and certain songs we want to go out there, we want it to be a little bit different, because if you just wanted to hear it like the record, then stay home and listen to the record. So, we want to make it special and that gives us one chance every night to really change it up and flip it over on its head.

“We’ve had people who’ve come to 10, 20, 50, 60, 70 shows, and I think that’s why they keep coming back, because they do get a bit of variation,” he continued. “And honestly for us, it’s good for our soul, it’s good for our integrity, just to get out there, keep it different, keep it spicy, otherwise it’ll just get stagnant.”

Brothers Osborne have yet to reveal what songs will make it onto their new record, but chances are they will be almost entirely their own original songs, thanks to their refusal to play many cover songs.

“Covers are hard,” TJ shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “Sometimes, I think [for] a lot of artists, it’s a kiss of death. When I was playing a lot of covers, people just basically saw a jukebox and they look, not knowing who you are, and so we’ve always been very selective on cover songs for that reason. We would rather walk out and play to a thousand people, making 300 of them Brothers Osborne fans than pleasing a thousand of them by playing someone else’s music.

“But at the same time, you can only play so much of your own music before it does start to get a little long with the tune,” he added, “and people start to lose their attention spans until they know what the songs are. And then finding that special cover song that people will know but also kind of fits in the vein of what we do, and try to change it a little bit to where we have our own kind of spin on it.”

Brothers Osborne’s latest album, Port Saint Joe, is available for purchase on their website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer