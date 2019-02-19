Brittany Aldean Blasts ‘Parent Shamers’ and ‘Ignorant’ Comments

Brittany and Jason Aldean welcomed son Memphis on Dec. 1, 2017, and the couple treated themselves to a vacation over the weekend in a very tropical destination.

Once they arrived, however, Brittany had a message for those who had been leaving negative comments slamming the couple for taking a vacation so soon. The new mom used a photo of herself and Jason posing on a beach to share her thoughts, encouraging those who don’t agree with her to leave her page.

“Just a word of wisdom for all the parent shamers… vacations are ok for new parents to take,” she wrote. “Sometimes after being pregnant for almost a year, cooped up in a house for weeks at a time, you need a little sunshine and adult time. IT IS NOT OK to leave your ignorant comments.”

Brittany continued, “If you don’t agree with something, PLEASE… do me a favor and unfollow me. You will NOT be missed♥️ And for all the sweet, positive, happy people… we love you and thank you!!”

Brittany isn’t without a point — it seems that in today’s age of social media, every parent, or even some people without kids, feel the need to offer their opinion on many celebrities’ every mothering move, critiquing their baby product, parenting techniques and more.

Ahead of her trip, Brittany shared a photo of herself sitting on an airplane, gazing at a photo of her baby boy.

“Haven’t even left Nashville and I miss him so much it hurts,” she wrote

Brittany has since posted several shots from the couple’s getaway, including a snap of herself and Jason posing with two friends on a pristine beach.

She also let fans in on a different side of her husband when she posted a photo of the singer dressed casually in a t-shirt and sneakers.

“My man looks goooood!” she captioned the shot. “(For all those who want him in cowboys boots and camo… go see him in concert) Healthy and Happy we are!!”

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com