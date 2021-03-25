Brett Young Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

✖

Brett Young and his wife, Taylor, are currently expecting their second child, and the country singer stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday March 25 to share that he and his wife are preparing to welcome a baby girl. Young surprised host Kelly Clarkson with the reveal, telling her that "we thought it would be a fun way to announce that, do the reveal, right here today with you."

An excited Clarkson exclaimed, "On here? Let's do it!" Young explained that since Taylor and their 1-year-old daughter Presley couldn't be at the show, he "thought it would be fun to at least use a picture." At that point, a photo of Presley in a bathtub full of pink and white balls appeared on screen, and Young noted, "I don't know if you guys can tell that there aren't any blue balls in the but with Presley." "We got baby girl number two on the way," he said as Clarkson gushed, "That is exciting!" "Yeah, so I need to get boy dogs or something," Young joked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Young (@brettyoungmusic)

Young and Taylor, who married in 2018, originally shared that they were expecting their second child in January. They both uploaded posts on Instagram, including a shot of the proud parents holding hands with their 15-month-old daughter, Presley, who was wearing a shirt that read, "Big sister." "And then we were 4," Young wrote. "It seems like just yesterday we found out our little Presley was on her way. We are beyond blessed by this growing little family!"

The couple told PEOPLE that they wanted their kids to be close in age. "We really wanted them to be close enough in age so they could have a lot of things in common and be best friends," Young said. "Tay had her sister close in age growing up, so we both felt strongly we wanted Presley to have the same." "Tay is so close with her sister, and that's something we always knew we wanted for Presley," he added, sharing that he and Taylor are "so excited" to add to their family. "We feel very blessed!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Young (@brettyoungmusic)

The "Lady" singer added that his wife has been a "rockstar" while dealing with increased morning sickness. "Unfortunately the morning sickness is real this time, which is unlike the first pregnancy. That being said, everyone is healthy and that's all that matters," he said. "Hopefully, being through the first trimester, she will start to get more comfortable."