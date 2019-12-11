Brett Young Shares New Photo of Adorable Infant Daughter, Presley

Brett Young is clearly one smitten father, as evidenced by a recent new photo he shared of his family, including his adorable new daughter, Presley, and his wife, Taylor. In the black and white photo, shared on social media, Young looks as if he has never been happier, and it shows in the sweet picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Young (@brettyoungmusic) on Dec 9, 2019 at 3:27pm PST

“MY WORLD,” Young captioned the photo, with his wife Taylor writing, “Mine,” underneath his comment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Young is madly in love with his baby girl, even if it has meant an adjustment to his schedule

“It’s the absolute best thing that ever happened to us,” Young told PopCulture.com. “If I were to complain about sleep right now, I’d feel guilty, because my wife is sleeping much less than me. We’re on cloud nine, and we’re figuring it out, and very blessed.”

Having Presley has also made the singer fall more in love with his wife of one year, Taylor, as well.

“If you read my post when Presley was born, I said my wife was a superhero, and moms are superheroes,” Young reflected. “I didn’t know it could be more true but I felt it in that moment, watching her over the last three weeks take to motherhood, like somebody who’s done it for her whole life … she’s good. She’s up all night. She’s breastfeeding. She’s not sleeping. She’s figuring out what cry means what, and she’s doing it with grace. She’s good. She probably would like a couple hours of sleep right now.”

The California native is eager to do all he can for his family, although right now he knows that isn’t a lot.

“I’m embarrassed at how little work I not just do, but can do,” Young previously admitted. “The baby needs Mama all the time, and so what I’m learning, it’s kind of a cool thing to learn, is a year ago, well, a little more than a year, we got married. And newlywed advice was ‘Yes, ma’am. Yes ma’am. Yes ma’am.’ Well, that’s becoming the best advice for me as a dad as well.”

Young will enjoy some time with Taylor and Presley over the holidays before he hits the road on his The Chapters Tour next year, where he may try to take his baby on the road with him, at least for some of the shows. Find dates on Young’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin