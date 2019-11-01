Brett Young Gets Emotional in New Photo of 1-Week-Old Daughter Presley Elizabeth

Brett Young’s newborn daughter, Presley Elizabeth, is making him a bit emotional. The singer showed off a new black and white photo of his 1-week-old baby girl, admitting he was already smitten with the infant.

Presley Elizabeth was born on Oct. 21, although Young and his wife, Taylor, waited a few days before announcing the good news.

“PRESLEY ELIZABETH YOUNG,” the California native captioned the photo. “10.21.19 Taylor, my wife. You are a superhero. Your beauty and strength never cease to amaze me. You brought our beautiful girl into this world with a level of grace and quiet confidence that I never knew existed. I’m so impressed by and proud of you. Thank you for this incredible gift. I could not love you more!

“My daughter, Baby P, you’re perfect,” he continued. “I am so head over heels in love with you I can’t even explain it. My world is forever changed because God gave you to me. I’m going to do so many things wrong, but I promise to never stop trying, or learning, or loving you as fiercely as is humanly possible. You are my angel, and I will never take for granted the beautiful gift God has given me in trusting me with you. I will always be your rock and your safe place. I am so proud to be your daddy and I am quite certainly the luckiest boy in the world. (Side note, no boys til you’re 30).”

Young isn’t the only country artist getting used to sleepless nights. Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, welcomed their daughter, Kingsley Rose, into the world earlier this week.

Young has a handful of shows scheduled for the remainder of the year, including a concert on Friday, Nov. 1, in Jacksonville, Florida. While Taylor and Presley will likely miss this concert, the proud father looks forward to eventually bringing his family out on tour with him.

“I think the biggest change is going to be deciding when she’s ready to start bringing the baby on the road and then baby on the road is a whole different thing,” Young previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “We’ve wanted this for a long time and so we’re just so fired up. We’re excited, we’ve wanted this for a long time.”

