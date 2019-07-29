Brett Young Reveals Advice Dierks Bentley Gave Him About Parenting: ‘You Can’t Really Balance It’

Brett Young is getting ready to welcome his first child, a daughter, later this year with his wife, Taylor. The timing of becoming a father is happening just as his career is hitting its stride, as Young just celebrated his fifth No. 1 hit. If anyone knows how to juggle their professional and personal lives, it’s Dierks Bentley, who has had 20 successful years in country music, while also being a husband and a father to three children.

So it was probably a bit of a surprise for Young when he asked Bentley how to balance all of it, and Young was told that he really can’t.

“It was something that Dierks has said before, that you can’t really balance it,” Young told his record label. “I think that’s why we appreciate the women in our lives so much. My wife, she understands that right now it is as busy and as exciting as it’s ever been. And so there isn’t a great balance. I do have to be gone all the time and there is a demand on my time that I really can’t change or affect right now.

“I think the balance is, that depending on the person that you’re with and sharing your life with, you just don’t want to push their limits,” he added. “Luckily for me I am with somebody that’s very understanding and supportive.”

Young also got advice from Lady Antebellum‘s Charles Kelley, after Young both toured with Lady A and wrote a chart-topping song with his latest hit, “Here Tonight.”

“The first two weeks for me was so like, you’re just on such a high, what is happening,” Kelley told Young. “It’s the next two months of like, we’re musicians, we’re used to sleeping in until 10 and that’s the biggest adjustment. But the truth is you adjust, and you grow up, and you learn how to just pivot and just change. I mean, I went from literally, me and my wife both, never waking up before 10 to waking up at 6 in the morning every morning and just getting used to it.”

Young and Taylor might be ready to welcome their daughter into the world, but they still don’t know what they will name their firstborn.

“Both me and my wife had like running lists but neither of us had the name,” Young revealed. “It was just whenever we would think of or see something we liked, it’d go into the boy column or the girl column. What was interesting is when we found out it was a girl we went and A/B’ed our girl column, a lot of them were the same.

“And so that’s a good thing,” he continued, “but also the problem with that is that now you have a ton that you have to whittle down. The good news is, is we’re whittling down from names we both had in lists. But we’re still narrowing. We’re not quite there yet.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Kempin