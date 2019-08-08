Brett Eldredge Reveals Real Reason He Switched to a Flip Phone

Brett Eldredge is opening up about his decision to switch from a smart phone, with its numerous apps and social media sites, to a basic flip phone. The “Love Someone” singer, who encouraged fans earlier this year to join him in making life simpler, says removing a smart phone from his life was one of the smartest decisions he has ever made.

“I’ve discovered so many different sounds from that, that I’ve never had,” Eldredge shared with PopCulture.com and other media, explaining how his lack of technology is influencing his next record. “I think just creating this space mentally in my personal life and music life, I got a flip-phone … All the outside noise, I’ve cut most of it out, and it’s been a profound experience of such a deeper level of anything I’ve ever written or created in my music career. I think it’s going to be really cool.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s been less than a year since Eldredge made the move to a flip phone, but the impact on his life has been so profound, it seems unlikely that he will ever return to his former ways.

“I’m definitely in a new phase,” conceded the Illinois native. “A phone is the smallest thing, but it is everything. I think now I’m spending a lot of time playing piano, which I didn’t do, and taking more time to connect with friends and stuff. Because when you get on the road, and you just get used to the autopilot of, all I know is being on the road. And then you shut out your personal life, and I think that is a big part of it too.

“Connecting with others, and I’ve just been very self aware of myself I think,” he continued. “I just spent a lot of time on that, somebody who got very overwhelmed at times. Most people don’t know that, but I openly talk about that. Now I just feel very comfortable, and it’s not just because of the flip-phone or anything, it’s just because I’m taking the time to really slow it down I think. I think it really makes you create on a much deeper level.”

Eldredge does admit there is one downside to not having technology available at his fingertips.

“It has changed where you get very lost, when you can’t use maps or take Ubers,” Eldredge admitted. “You’re going to the gas station, and being like, ‘How do I get to this address?’ That’s the difficult part, but the part that really I think has been a big thing for me is I started the year in Malibu in January, and I went by myself for most of it. And then I had some writers come in, but I had a flip phone, no social media. I had an iPad, but I deleted all those apps, I deleted everything, and I just got deep with myself and with writing.”

Challenges aside, Eldredge hopes he can convince others to return to a more streamlined way of approaching life.

“I recommend it to everybody,” said Eldredge. “I know it’s a commitment, but I was the guy that was on it all the time. It’s created that way, so that we’re all on it. But I think I got to the point where I was like, “I want to connect on such a deeper level.” I think it’s going to take a lot of self awareness to do this, and that’s what I’ve done. I feel really so much better; I sleep so much better now.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer