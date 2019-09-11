Brantley Gilbert’s Wife Amber Gives Birth to Daughter Braylen Hendrix

It’s a girl for Brantley Gilbert and his wife, Amber! The couple’s daughter, Braylen Hendrix, was born on Monday, Sept. 9. The singer confirmed the good news to PEOPLE magazine.

“It’s such a blessing for us to welcome Braylen and both momma and baby girl are doing great,” Gilbert said of his little girl, who was born in Georgia, weighing six pounds, seven ounces, and measuring 19 and a half inches long.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Braylen will be joined at home by big brother, Barrett, who will turn two in November. His son inspired “Man That Hung the Moon,” which will be on Gilbert’s upcoming album, Fire & Brimstone.

“We had just found out Amber was pregnant with Barrett when I wrote the song originally — we couldn’t even tell family yet as it was so early along in the pregnancy — yet I couldn’t keep that excitement bottled up,” Gilbert said. “I had to do something as all these emotions were hitting me at once. I wrote ‘Man That Hung the Moon’ on the bus heading home thinking how life was about to change in the most incredible ways … Braylen joining our family now makes it all that much more special.”

Gilbert is just getting used to having a little girl, but already knows he will likely parent his son and daughter entirely differently.

“With my little boy, I never saw any of those changes coming, and man I’m head over heels for him,” Gilbert previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “With her I already told my wife she’ll probably have to be a little harder on the little girl than I will be. I have to put a lot of effort in kind of being a little tough on my son, and some of you may not like the way that sounds, but I’m telling you right now, my son has me in him and he needs some direction. It’s one of those things I’m having to treat a lot of the down road stuff, like a bridge we’re going to cross when we get there.

“I’ll drive myself nuts with it. I figure I’ve got 14 – 15 good years left before prison,” he added with a laugh. “But right now we’re just praying for happy and healthy. All my buddies around me, a lot of them have daughters and are telling me, ‘Man, you’re going to be wrapped around her finger.’ And you know, God saw fit to put her in our lives so I’m going to be her dad and that’s going to be my number one priority.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz