Brantley Gilbert Reveals He Lets His 2-Year-Old Son Barrett Ride a Motorcycle

Although Brantley Gilbert‘s son, Barrett, is only 2 years old, he is already getting used to riding a motorcycle! Gilbert reveals he lets his toddler ride with him sometimes, albeit with a helmet, and admits he will likely let him have his own bike when he is a little bit older.

“He absolutely loves them, loves to hear the motors running,” Gilbert shared with his record label. “Honestly, I don’t know if I should say this or not –– I’ll probably get lit up for it –– but I can sit him on the front seat with me and just kind of ride. He’s got a little helmet and we just ride in circles. Our driveway’s a big circle and we’ll just ride around on it, and he absolutely just cheese grins the whole time. And then when you try to pull him off of it, he gets upset.”

Gilbert, who grew up on and around motorcycles, hopes it is a passion he can pass on to his son, although maybe not for several more years.

“He absolutely loves them, which is a little bit terrifying, but I wanted him to be around them from an early age,” the proud dad explained. “As far as riding one himself, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. I’d like that to be a little later in life than when I started, just because I think it takes a little while, even if you were raised around them. They’re like guns. You have to respect them or they’ll hurt you really bad.”

Gilbert and his wife, Amber, who also have almost 4-month-old daughter Braylen, wrote “Man That Hung the Moon,” from his latest Fire & Brimstone album, about his little boy.

“That song was one of those, I knew I wanted to write it,” Gilbert told PopCulture.com. “Being a songwriter, I’ve written about most of the events of my life. Having a child, of course I was going to make a run at it. I was a little bit worried about it. I will tell you that I’m a perfectionist I feel like when it comes to songwriting, and when it came to write one about my son, it was almost like, it was more difficult because words didn’t deserve him.

“Nothing was really good enough,” he continued. “But I ended up writing a song about just really the reality of the situation, is I’ll have to have some talks with my kids before most dads will, because my kids will find out more than most. As soon as they’re old enough to read or listen to a story, there’ll be privy to some stuff about me that I probably wouldn’t share with them until later in life.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Mike Pont