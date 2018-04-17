Brantley Gilbert Proud to Be a Hands-On Dad

Brantley Gilbert is a singer, songwriter and current tour headliner, but his favorite role is being a dad to his five-month-old son, Barrett. The 33-year-old reveals he is a hands-on father – most of the time.

“In the morning I’m not present,” Gilbert admits to PopCulture.com. “I’m asleep, but I got the late night shift. So I put him down and then I’ve got the monitor until about 3:00 or 4:00 AM. I go up and work, and then I come down put the monitor on her side of the bed and get me some sleep.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Georgia native might be rocking the dad role, but he says his wife, Amber, deserves a lot of credit as well.

“She’s amazing,” Gilbert gushes. “God couldn’t have blessed me with a better wife for myself, and he knows it too for me. I mean, she lights up this world. It’s something else.”

Gilbert had his bus custom-made to accommodate Barrett and Ambert. Unfortunately, the bus burst into flames last month, burning up everything inside.

“It was pretty much a total loss, other than the fact everybody’s OK, and that’s the main thing,” Gilbert says. “Everybody’s fine. Everything is burned.”

Still, the loss hit Gilbert hard, since much of his time is on the road.

“We had it built with [Barrett] in mind coming, and we had just finished all the baby aspects of the bus and got it just perfect,” says Gilbert. “And everything that I own that fit me is burned, a couple guitars, documents, letters, notes, pictures, all the baby stuff that was on there. It’s not so much like, ‘Awww, your bus burned down.’ It’s more like, ‘Man, my house burned down.’”

Gilbert is currently on the road, headlining his The Ones That Like Me Tour, allowing Gilbert to in his favorite place of all: with his fans.

“It’s such an amazing group of people,” Gilbert boasts. “It was unconditional almost to show up and support us. We geared this [tour] towards them and had them write in and show us, or list what songs they wanted to hear that maybe we hadn’t been playing in the recent past. We added that to the set in the acoustic section to the set. It’s really been an amazing tour so far.”

Aaron Lewis and Josh Phillips are joining Gilbert on The Ones That Like Me Tour. Dates can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/brantleygilbert