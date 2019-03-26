Brantley Gilbert Expecting Second Child With Wife Amber

Country singer Brantley Gilbert and his wife, Amber, are expecting their second child, with the couple revealing that they will be welcoming a baby girl.

The couple’s baby girl will join 16-month-old big brother Barrett, who was on hand for his parents’ sex reveal that saw the couple pull a string on a cardboard box above their heads to reveal an avalanche of pink balloons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Amber told PEOPLE that she had a friend pack the box ahead of time, though Brantley got the news a few seconds before his wife when a lone pink balloon escaped before the reveal.

“I didn’t see it,” Amber noted. “I was so busy watching Barrett, but I saw the look on Brantley’s face. And then when the box finally opened … it was amazing. There was all this pink girl confetti, balls and stuff everywhere.”

“My mom was crying, and I had tears in my eyes. But Brantley? He was just crying,” she added of the reveal, which saw 50 friends and family members arrive to find out whether the couple was expecting a boy or girl.

Both Brantley and Amber thought they would be having a boy, though they were happily surprised to see pink balloons instead of blue.

“Oh, I cried!” Brantley recalled. “I was so sure it was a boy. I wasn’t ready for it to be a little girl — and man, when it was! I just wanted a healthy, happy baby, but a little girl means a whole other deal.”

The 34-year-old noted that parenting a girl will be a different ball game, but he can’t wait for his daughter to have him wrapped around her finger.

“I know I have so much to learn,” Brantley said. “You even diaper them differently, so I’m gonna be learning a whole lot of stuff from these books Amber reads — and I can’t wait!”

“I am just mush with Barrett,” he added. “But I’m getting to where I’m okay letting him tough it out. I think a girl is going to be a whole new level of everything, and I’m ready. I already know she’s gonna own me, and that’s okay.”

Amber is due in September, when their baby girl will officially make them a family of four.

“Surprise! Finally, I can share a big secret,” Amber wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the reveal. “Barrett will be a big brother to a baby sister in September. it’s been so hard to keep this under wraps, so thanks for being patient and waiting on me to share when we were ready. Bring on all the bows and pink! #babygirl #15weeks #girlsreallydomakeyoumoresick.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt