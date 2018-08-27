Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw and More Honor ‘American Hero’ John McCain

Senator John McCain passed away on Saturday, August 25, and several celebrities, including Brad Paisley and Tim McGraw, took to social media to mourn the politician’s passing.

“We lost an American hero today,” Paisley shares. “Thank you for your service to our country, and your bravery, Sen. McCain.”

“A true American Hero and patriot,” McGraw writes. “We may not have agreed on everything but he’s a better man than I could hope to be. Such a needed voice right now. His voice still rings. #JohnMcCain”

“Saddened to hear of the passing of John McCain, the consummate loyal American and devoted public servant,” Sheryl Crow says. “Praying for his family. He will be sorely missed.”

“God Bless, #JohnMcCain,” Reese Witherspoon comments. “Respect for this American citizen who proudly served our country for so many years. #RIP

“I was honored to have met John McCain,” TV host Ellen DeGeneres says. “He always stood up for what he believed was right. Sending love to his family on this very sad day for our country.”

“Duty. Honor. Country. Our nation thanks you, John McCain,” says actor Tom Hanks. “There has been no finer son of America… Hanx

“Today we lost an American original,” Sarah Palin, McCain’s running mate for the 2008 Presidential election, says. “Sen. John McCain was a maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs. John never took the easy path in life – and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self. John McCain was my friend. I will remember the good times. My family and I send prayers for Cindy and the McCain family.”

Senator McCain passed away a little more than one year after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor. On Friday, August 24, the McCain family revealed he was stopping treatment for the fatal disease.

“In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival,” his family said in a statement. “But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.

“Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers.”

Presidents Obama and Bush will speak at Senator McCain’s funeral. The public is invited to pay their respects to McCain on Wednesday, August 29, from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Arizona State Capitol. McCain’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 30, at North Phoenix Baptist Church.

On Friday, August 31, the war hero will be honored with a service at the United States Capitol. More information can be found by visiting his website.

