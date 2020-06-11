Brad Paisley Through the Years

Brad Paisley has been in country music for over 20 years, and in that time, he's amassed over 11 million album sales, eight No. 1 albums, 21 No. 1 singles including a run of 10 consecutive chart-toppers, three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, and two American Music Awards. Paisley has headlined his own tours for over a decade, he's a member of the Grand Ole Opry and an inspirational and hilarious Instagram presence, earning himself legions of fans and a spot as one of the industry's most respected members. Read on to look back on the 47-year-old's country music career.

1999 After earning a songwriting contract with EMI Music Publishing and writing several songs for other artists, Paisley signed with Arista Nashville and released his debut album, Who Needs Pictures, in 1999. He also made his Grand Ole Opry debut that year and earned his first No. 1 song with "He Didn't Have to Be." The album also gave Paisley his second No. 1, "We Danced." (Photo: Getty / R. Diamond) prevnext

2003 On a personal note, Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams Paisley married in March 2003 at Stauffer Chapel on the campus of Pepperdine University after a nine-month engagement. In 2007, the couple welcomed their first child, son William Huckleberry, and son Jasper Warren was born in 2009. (Photo: Getty / Steve Granitz) prevnext

2005 After four albums, Paisley scored his first headlining tour in 2005, embarking on the Time Well Wasted Tour, which was named after his 2005 album Time Well Wasted. The album won the Country Music Association CMA Award for Best Album and album of the year at the 2006 ACM Awards. Paisley has since headlined a tour every year save for 2018 and was planning to tour this year but is off the road due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Getty / Jason Squires) prevnext

2008 Paisley and Carrie Underwood began co-hosting the Country Music Association Awards together in 2008, keeping viewers laughing with their monologues, skits and songs that covered everything from country music to politics. The two co-hosted for 11 consecutive years before Underwood helmed the show with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire in 2019, later announcing that she would be stepping down from the job after that year's show. (Photo: Getty / Rick Diamond) prevnext

2010 In 2010, Paisley was awarded the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award at the CMA Awards. He had been nominated every year since 2005 and was also nominated in 2011 and 2012, and when he accepted his win in 2010, he teared up and compared himself to a turtle on a fence post. (Photo: Getty / Michael Loccisano) prevnext

2014 Paisley continued to introduce a string of hits including "Southern Comfort Zone," "Beat This Summer," "River Bank" and "Crushin' It" as well as multiple albums including Wheelhouse and Moonshine in the Trunk. In 2014, Rolling Stone named his song "Welcome to the Future" as #100 on its list of 100 greatest country songs. (Photo: Getty / Mark Horton) prevnext