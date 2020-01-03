Brad Paisley Remembers Good Friend Little Jimmy Dickens on 5-Year Anniversary of His Death

When Little Jimmy Dickens passed away on Jan. 2, 2015, the country music community mourned the Grand Ole Opry member’s loss. But perhaps few mourned Dickens’ death more than Brad Paisley, who had become close friends with Dickens, and felt his absence deeply.

On the five-year anniversary of Dickens’ death, Paisley spoke out about his good friend, in a sweet tribute he shared on social media, recalling the words he originally shared when Dickens passed away.

“5 years ago today the world lost Little Jimmy Dickens. Still so missed. Here’s what I wrote on that day,” Paisley shared on Instagram.

“As the sun sets on this planet tonight, for the first time in 94 years it is without my hero, Little Jimmy Dickens,” Paisley recounted. “Why was he my hero? Jimmy made more out of his time on earth than anyone I’ve ever known; an incredible life in every measurable way. Longevity? Yes, practically unheard of. Faith? Totally and wholeheartedly. Humor? There was no one funnier, or with a better sense of it. A true entertainer? The best I’ve ever seen. Charm? Unmatched. Love?

“This was a big one,” he continued. “I think he loved everyone he ever met, and if not, he never let it be known. More importantly, I think everyone who ever met him loved him instantly…and forever. Romance? He and Mona had the most romantic story I’ve ever heard. Check it out sometime. Friendship? Well I can honestly say he was the best friend any human being could ask for. Bar none.”

Paisley closed his emotional post by encouraging friends and fans of Dickens to celebrate his life instead of grieving his loss.

“Much will be said and written about his incredible and unique place in country music history, which could fill a book,” Paisley concluded. “But that isn’t how I’ll remember him. I will remember the human being that best check-marked all the boxes of a complete and wonderful life. My hero. Do not mourn Little Jim. Celebrate him. Relive and share the memories. Aspire to be like him.

“And above all,” he added, “laugh at the punchlines, the craziness, and the way he so gracefully made this planet a funnier, better, richer place while he was alive. And in doing so, will continue to for years to come.”

