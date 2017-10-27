Brad Paisley Hits a Home Run With His Rendition of the National Anthem

Any country music fan knows that Brad Paisley can work magic on the guitar, so it should come as no surprise that his performance of the “Star Spangled Banner” Wednesday night at Game 2 of the World Series in Los Angeles was particularly electric.

Paisley kicked off the game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers with a hair-raising rendition of the national anthem, complete with his electric guitar, a giant outstretched American flag held by U.S. Marines, and perfectly timed fighter jets overhead.

The 44-year-old three-time Grammy winner opted not to wear his signature white cowboy hat during the anthem and looked snazzy in a blue button-up shirt. Though he kept his rendition traditional, the addition of his electric guitar and a little Jimi Hendrix-style riff at the end helped him put his own spin on it.

Thrilled and honored to sing our National Anthem at game 2 of the #worldseries tomorrow, @Dodgers vs @astros. Plaaaaay Ballllllllll.⚾️ — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 25, 2017

“Thrilled and honored to sing our National Anthem at game 2 of the #worldseries tomorrow, @Dodgers vs @astros,” he tweeted the night before. “Plaaaaay Ballllllllll.”

Paisley’s performance followed gospel singer Keith Williams Jr., who sang the national anthem at Game 1 of the championship series.

Before the performance, Paisley shared a video on the field while players took batting practice.

“After I sing I think I get to bat 8th, which is gonna be great,” he joked. “I hope I do good. We’ll see. I’ve been practicing in the cage. Tune in!”

Paisley later tweeted a photo of him shaking hands with Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

The Astros went on to win the game and tie the series at one win a piece. Game 3 will take place Friday in Houston at 8:20 p.m. ET.